Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Showing the community love

By Kimberly Jenkins, The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
tribuneledgernews.com
 15 days ago

Jul. 12—PORTSMOUTH — The heat this summer has been overwhelming this year, but one man took the time to stand out in the heat to make others smile. Chris Cooley from Portsmouth took a taxi on his birthday to the Portsmouth Kroger, purchased many flowers, and then stood outside and passed flowers out to random people to spread kindness and love.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cooley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Love#Portsmouth#The Portsmouth Kroger#Portsmouth Daily Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Family Relationshipsmegadoctornews.com

A Mom, shows her mighty love for daughter

As I sit and write this post I reflect on the occurrences of the last week. My daughter, Nicole Degollado Gonzalez, who is 35 weeks pregnant with her 3rd baby boy got Covid. Her entire little family got Covid. As her family got better, she got worse. Last Sunday my son-in-law called me and tells me, “Mom she isn’t getting better,”. I instinctly tell him, “Bring my baby girl home!” They come home and we drive her straight to Rio Grande Regional Hospital. We aren’t allowed to stay with her, so after we know she’s been taken up to the 3rd floor, Labor and Delivery, we return home. They discharged her at 3 am. We go through the day Monday, and Tuesday a get another phone call “Mom, she can’t breathe”. I call her amazing PA from her OBGYN, Kareena Gonzales, and they did a direct admit. So starts our worst nightmare with Covid. My baby girl had Covid pneumonia and was put on 10 Liters of oxygen, which is the most they can put you in before Intubating you. Her OBGYN talked about inducing her delivery. We knew she couldn’t go through a natural delivery, and we didn’t know if she could sustain a C-Section. We prayed and decided best thing was to wait and pray she improve; baby was strong and healthy. We would call the nurses station to get a report every shift, check what she was saturating and what her oxygen level was and on Wednesday we were told she can have 1 visitor a day for 15 minutes.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Culinary Love Affair: Cox caters to the Valdosta community

VALDOSTA – If asking Sue Cox how long she’s been cooking, she’ll say she’s been cooking since hippies were around. She’s been cooking since the 1960s. Cox is the co-owner of Covington's Dining and Catering and 306 North in Downtown Valdosta. She is more than a chef. She’s a caterer...
Albany, GAwfxl.com

Little Caesars Love Kitchen hot and ready to serve Albany community

Little Caesar's has come to Albany to help 175 people in need Thursday morning. The company has partnered with Albany Rescue Mission to serve the pizzas starting at 11 a.m. on North Monroe Street. “We know that it’s important to reach out to the communities where we do business and...
Animalsstreetsensemedia.org

Birds showing love to one another

What a beautiful scene I captured while selling my papers. Mommy and daddy feeding their children birds — which is so cute!. Sparrows on 17th Street. I enjoy seeing other animals while I sell my papers. Doesn’t the squirrel look like he or she was posing for me? All photos by Sybil Taylor.
Family Relationshipsmountainlake.org

Show Your Love On National Parents’ & Guardians’ Day!

In the United States, on the last Sunday in July, we celebrate and honor parents and parental figures of all kinds during National Parents’ Day!. No matter where a parent might be — or how old their kids are — this day serves to acknowledge the important role they play in their children’s lives! It’s a day that aims to promote responsible parenting and recognize positive parental role models. National Parents’ Day celebrates the special bonds of love between parental figures and their children.
Festivalwilliamsonhomepage.com

Main Street Festival organizers, attendees celebrate the love for their community

Not long after moving to Franklin a couple of years ago and still learning his way around, Justin Wright noticed something big was happening downtown one spring Saturday. “I saw a lot of tents and decided to come down,” Wright said of what was the 2019 Main Street Festival that was held in April. “When I got down here and saw a whole lot of great artwork and people from the local community, I knew I wanted to do this again.”
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

‘I love it, and people love what I do’: Columbia’s ‘Chicken Man’ shows appreciation with community event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the next five days, the corner of Gervais St. and Oak St. in Columbia will be full of hundreds of paintings of chickens. It’s part of a reception being put on by Ernest Lee, the Columbia artist better known as “The Chicken Man.” Lee has been painting in Columbia for more than 20 years and the outdoor corner stand has been his workplace for about the last six years.
Visual Artnewstalk1290.com

Whataburger Virtual Museum of Art Shows Love for Orange and White

If you ask me what my favorite restaurant is I'm very likely to say 'Whataburger!'. It seems I'm not the only one who loves those iconic orange and white A-frame buildings and the delicious food to be found inside. It doesn't matter if it's 6:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m., when those doors open there's always a friendly smile and something tasty inside.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Split Second Foundation Announces 3rdAnnual Gala “Show of Love”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Split Second Foundation (SSF) will host its 3rd annual fundraising event, Show of Love Gala, on August 13, 2021 at Generations Hall. The Foundation’s premier fundraiser will be an eclectic gathering of the New Orleans metropolitan community to demonstrate how we are stronger together and how acts of love conquer all.
Seeley Lake, MTseeleylake.com

Loving Hearts brings out its best for upcoming fashion show

SEELEY LAKE - Loving Hearts Thrift Store is prepared to show off the best it has to offer at its annual Fashion Show. The fundraising event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 inside Mission Bible Fellowship. Brunch will be served at 10 a.m. before the show begins around 10:30 a.m.
Daily Record

Fremont Home Care resident shares his love of art with community

Rey Sisneros always has enjoyed art. Now in full retirement, he’s sharing his passion with his neighbors at Fremont Home Care, as well as the community in general. Sisneros, 62, draws pictures based on special requests or images from the internet using watercolor pencils. “I had an uncle who tried...
Fox 19

Community steps in to help support loved ones of teenage drowning victim

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - On the day a 14-year-old drowning victim was laid to rest, Middletown community members came together to show support for the teen’s family. Mykiara Jones died on July 20 after her body was pulled from the water at Land of Illusion Adventure Park. It was...
Lifestyleyucatanmagazine.com

Entertaining at home: Simple and festive Yucatán-inspired tablescapes

When entertaining at home with Yucatán flare, the focal point of your party should start on your table. All the local, bright colors in linens, fruits, flowers, and dishes make any affair festive. So where to begin: Night or day? Elegant or simple? All things to consider. First, I started...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Houston's Hispanic community disappointed in erasure of culture in honor of beloved Pancho Claus

Jul. 15—Pancho Claus may be a fictional incarnation, but his influence within Houston's Hispanic community is just as real as the love they have for him. The Mexican-American Santa Claus has been around for decades, dressed in a zoot suit and pushing a low-rider to deliver thousands of toys to children during Christmas. He's been painted on the walls of Washateria Las Americas since 1994.

Comments / 0

Community Policy