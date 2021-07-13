Cancel
Politics

Independence updates ordinance with LGBTQ protection

By The Examiner, Independence, Mo.
tribuneledgernews.com
 15 days ago

Jul. 12—The city of Independence has updated a city ordinance to offer more protections for members of the LGBTQ community. The City Council last week added "sexual orientation and gender identity" to the city's assault ordinance, meaning if prosecutors determined that was a factor in an assault case, the sentence could be harsher. Previously that section of the ordinance covered race and gender. Those add-on provisions, however, rarely come into play when bringing charges.

