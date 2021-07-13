Independence updates ordinance with LGBTQ protection

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO THE INSTALLATION OF ELECTRICAL CABLES, AMENDING SECTIONS 18.04.010 AND 18.05.020 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO REQUIRE ELECTRICAL UNDERGROUNDING AND TO INCORPORATE THE PROVISIONS OF NEWLY ADOPTED CHAPTER 14.10 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on July 20, 2021, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1548. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.