Mitsubishi Electric Classic's Birdies for Charity program makes donations to local programs
Together, the Gwinnett Championship Foundation and Primerica donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local 501(c)(3) organizations through the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Classic’s Birdies for Charity program. This year’s Birdies for Charity beneficiaries included Annandale Village, Cooper’s Crew, Grayson Cluster Schools Foundation, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and the Women’s...www.gwinnettdailypost.com
