Gwinnett County, GA

Mitsubishi Electric Classic's Birdies for Charity program makes donations to local programs

By From staff reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether, the Gwinnett Championship Foundation and Primerica donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local 501(c)(3) organizations through the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Classic’s Birdies for Charity program. This year’s Birdies for Charity beneficiaries included Annandale Village, Cooper’s Crew, Grayson Cluster Schools Foundation, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and the Women’s...

