Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Four arrested in robbery of 66-year-old in Janesville

By Frank Schultz fschultz@gazettextra.com
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9E6i_0auySN0800

JANESVILLE

Four young adults from Watertown were arrested over the weekend after a 66-year-old man was pepper-sprayed and robbed.

Charged with party to armed robbery in Rock County Court on Monday were Krystal R. Kosub, 21; Gabriel W.L. Jones, 20; Ocean Eagle Y. Grimmenga-Gaylord, 20; and Jason T. Jackson, 23.

At least one of the four knew the man, and the four suspected the victim carried cash with him, said Lt. Mike Blaser of the Janesville police.

Police believe Kosub, whom the 66-year-old had met four or five years ago, approached him at Firehouse Park, 101 N. Main St., around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, and then one of the men pepper-sprayed him, Blaser said.

The man said he fell to the ground, and the attackers went through his pockets, taking $300, Blaser said.

All were held on cash bonds after their initial court appearances: Kosub $2,500, Jones $500 and Jackson and Grimmenga-Gaylord $250 each.

Homeless people sometimes congregate in the park along the river, but the victim has a home address, Blaser said.

Comments / 2

The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
151
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
Watertown, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock County Court#Ocean Eagle#Grimmenga Gaylord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Homeless
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSNBC News

Vaccine mandate for federal workers under strong consideration by White House

WASHINGTON — The White House is strongly considering requiring federal workers be vaccinated for Covid or abide by stringent protocols, like regular testing and mask wearing, said sources familiar with the discussions. No decision has been finalized and further details are expected later this week after a policy review, one...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 2

Community Policy