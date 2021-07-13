Four arrested in robbery of 66-year-old in Janesville

JANESVILLE

Four young adults from Watertown were arrested over the weekend after a 66-year-old man was pepper-sprayed and robbed.

Charged with party to armed robbery in Rock County Court on Monday were Krystal R. Kosub, 21; Gabriel W.L. Jones, 20; Ocean Eagle Y. Grimmenga-Gaylord, 20; and Jason T. Jackson, 23.

At least one of the four knew the man, and the four suspected the victim carried cash with him, said Lt. Mike Blaser of the Janesville police.

Police believe Kosub, whom the 66-year-old had met four or five years ago, approached him at Firehouse Park, 101 N. Main St., around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, and then one of the men pepper-sprayed him, Blaser said.

The man said he fell to the ground, and the attackers went through his pockets, taking $300, Blaser said.

All were held on cash bonds after their initial court appearances: Kosub $2,500, Jones $500 and Jackson and Grimmenga-Gaylord $250 each.

Homeless people sometimes congregate in the park along the river, but the victim has a home address, Blaser said.