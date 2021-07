Joey Gallo, who competed in Monday’s Home Run Derby, will appear in his second All-Star Game Tuesday night, joining teammates Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson as one of three Rangers representatives in Denver. Known for his goliath home runs and improved outfield defense (he was last year’s American League Gold Glove recipient in right field), Gallo unfortunately may not be long for the Lone Star State. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan (via Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area), the 27-year-old is “very likely” to be dealt at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, scheduled for July 30th.