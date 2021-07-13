Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MST At 638 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles south of Seven Mile, or Northern Graham County, moving south at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Point-Of-Pines.alerts.weather.gov
