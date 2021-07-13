Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:37:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Mason This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Sangamon River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Sangamon River near Chandlerville...the latest stage is 455.4 feet at 8 PM Monday. Flood stage is 456.6 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 457.1 feet early Thursday morning...which is 0.5 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 456.6 feet Wednesday morning. The river should fall below flood stage early Friday morning. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Tue Wed Thu Sangamon River Chandlerville 457 455.4 Mon 8 PM 455.6 456.6 457.1