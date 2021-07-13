Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MST At 628 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, or 19 miles east of Mammoth, moving southwest at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.

alerts.weather.gov

