Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 738 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seneca, or 16 miles north of Clayton, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clayton Lake State Park and Seneca. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH