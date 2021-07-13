Cancel
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Schools announces open houses, enrollment

By Tina Alvey The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 15 days ago

The new school year for Greenbrier County students in grades one through 12 will begin on Monday, Aug. 30. Pre-K and kindergarten students will begin Thursday, Sept. 9.

Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) will host two enrollment sessions for new students this month; both events will be conducted between the hours of 10 and 6 p.m.. Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea will host enrollment on July 27, and Western Greenbrier Middle School in Crawley will do the same on July 28.

New enrollees need to bring the following information to one of these events:

• Official state-issued birth certificate (not a copy)

• Immunization record

• Copy of health check exam

• Copy of most recent dental exam

• Two proofs of residency

• Child’s Social Security card

• Relevant custody order, if applicable

To learn more about enrolling a child in GCS, call Nancy Hanna at 304-647-6470.

Open house events will be featured at each of Greenbrier County’s 13 public schools as the new school year approaches. Students and families are invited to attend an open house at their school site(s).

Each event will be unique to its site, offering such activities as facility tours, classroom assignments and presentation of important school information for students.

Open house dates are:

• Alderson Elementary - Aug. 25, 5 to 7 p.m.

• Crichton Elementary - Sept. 2, 5 to 7 p.m.

• Frankford Elementary - Aug. 24, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Lewisburg Elementary - Aug. 25

— Kindergarten - 9 a.m.

— Pre-K - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— Grades 3 & 5 - 3:30 p.m.

— Grades 1, 2 & 4 - 4:30 p.m.

• Rainelle Elementary - Aug. 26, 3 to 5 p.m.

• Ronceverte Elementary - Aug. 25

— Grades 4 & 5 - 3:30 p.m.

— Grades 2 & 3 - 4:10 p.m.

— Grades K & 1 - 4:50 p.m.

• Rupert Elementary - Aug. 24, 5 to 7 p.m.

• Smoot Elementary - Aug. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.

• White Sulphur Springs Elementary - Aug. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Eastern Greenbrier Middle School - Aug. 25

— Grades 7 & 8 - 4 to 5 p.m.

— Grade 6 - 5 to 6:30 p.m.

• Western Greenbrier Middle School - Aug. 25

— Grades 7 & 8 - 5 to 6 p.m.

— Grade 6 - 6 to 7 p.m.

• Greenbrier East High School

— 9th grade orientation - Aug. 26, 6 p.m.

• Greenbrier West High School

— 9th grade orientation - Aug. 26, 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information about Greenbrier County Schools, visit greenbriercountyschools.org.

— Email: talvey@register-herald.com

