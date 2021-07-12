Cancel
NFL

Remembering “Mr. Wonderful” and his Ties to Louisiana

By Jay Whatley
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 16 days ago
Wrestling legend Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away. Let's look at his ties with the state of Louisiana. His name was Paul Orndorff, but many wrestling fans around the world will remember him as "Mr. Wonderful". His immense wrestling career took off back in the 1970's and spanned across generations. Orndorff retired as an in-ring performer in 2000 following a neck injury sustained during the WCW pay-per-view Fall Brawl.

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

