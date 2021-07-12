Cancel
Warren County, IN

Warren County 4-H Endowment created

By Submitted
Newsbug.info
 16 days ago

The Warren County 4-H Program is celebrating the creation of the Warren County 4-H Endowment. At this year’s Warren County 4-H Fair the endowment received its initial funding of $5,000 through the generous support of many families and individuals. This endowment is made possible through a partnership with the Warren County 4-H and the Indiana 4-H Foundation. This cooperative effort with the Indiana 4-H Foundation allows the funds to be managed at zero cost, and allows all the money to go where it is intended – the Warren County 4-H program.

