King Von Named By Police As 17-Year-Old Gakirah Barnes's Killer: Report

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been rumors regarding the death of Gakirah "K.I." Barnes for years, but only recently have authorities reportedly come forward to release documents about the case. Back in 2014, 17-year-old Barnes, who was reportedly a member of the Gangster Disciples, was shot nine times and killed in Chicago. The teen was a native of the city and had a reputation as someone who had killed over a dozen people, and she lost her life to the streets she was reportedly dedicated to.

