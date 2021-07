Recently, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has been on a roll. They've made several extremely large drug busts recently that have taken large quantities of narcotics and guns off the streets. And today is no different. According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, a joint investigation with the DEA, the Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police and Louisiana State Police led to "the largest fentanyl seizure in Caddo Parish or the surrounding area"