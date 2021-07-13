Cancel
Louisa, VA

731 Factory Mill Rd, Louisa, VA 23024

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMAZING opportunity to own 5 acres on a private peaceful lot! This beautiful home has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & just over 2,480 SqFt! Front country porch perfect for relaxing! Spacious open concept family room w/ Brick fireplace leads to open dining area. STUNNING Chefs kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, huge island that overlooks the sunroom. So many upgrades and features including Water filtration system, New gas logs (2020) for fireplace w/ auto pilot for safety, New well pump, filters tank, well cover (2021), propane heating unit installed, Chefs Kitchen w/ Wolf double oven & gas cook top, Subzero refrigerator/Wine refrigerator installed, CUSTOM bar area w/ wrap around windows in sunroom- overlooks the horse pasture, Plantation blinds throughout the home, storm door, censored flood lights around entire home, Generator & Barn roof- replaced in 2020! Conveniently located just minutes from I-64 ,15 min from short Pump, 45 min from Charlottesville! Get the BEST of both worlds with country living and all your necessities at your fingertips!

