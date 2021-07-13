Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

3. Use boho elements like wicker and jute.

By Cassie Sheets
Roanoke Times
 15 days ago

This nourishing outdoor space from @conyeyxoxo uses boho décor finds like a patterned jute rug, wicker chairs and tables, and plenty of plants to create a little oasis. ✨You deserve and a space that nourishes you, where you able to ground yourself✨ ##healingtiktok ##balconydecor ##balconymakeover ##selflovedecor. ♬ original sound -...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boho#Jute#Wicker#Cor#Conyeyxoxo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Musicbtrtoday.com

Surviving The Elements

Frozen tundras, treacherous jungles or somewhere in between. Today the music is our guide through some of the harshest elements we might come up against while braving the great outdoors. Nothing but respect for mother nature’s power!
Shoppingdelawaretoday.com

Bungalow on 2nd Offers Lewes Locals Boho Coastal Styles

The chic Delaware boutique boasts the latest trends, with a touch of boho style and an array of summer coastal fashions. Kaitlin Weaver always dreamed of opening her own boutique one day—and she kept a running list of coveted products and brands that it would carry. In September 2018, the style-savvy Weaver opened Bungalow on 2nd, offering shoppers in Lewes her curation of everything from apparel and accessories to beauty and home décor. She seeks out unique items at trade shows (or online in the COVID-19 era), including those from other small businesses owned mostly by women. Here, she talks coastal style.
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

New store to offer home decor in 'modern farmhouse' style (copy)

A new shop offering home decor with a rustic yet elegant flair is coming to downtown Roanoke. Owner Ashley Lawson said The French Farmhouse will offer furniture and accessories in the “modern farmhouse style,” similar to the Magnolia brand from Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame. “I feel...
Interior DesignRoanoke Times

2. Go for neutrals.

When you’re putting together your outdoor space, take a cue from @kendallhuibregtse and choose neutral décor to let your view shine. Soft cream, wood, and black accents make this balcony timeless. A little patio style... 📍 ##Miami FL 6:30AM ##patio ##balcony ##balconymakeover ##balconydecor ##florida ##homedecor ##apartmentstyle.
Animalsindianapublicmedia.org

Animals Use Reason, Just Like You

D: Yaël, we both know that one of the oldest conundrums for ancient natural philosophers was what exactly sets humans apart from other animals. Y: And it’s still puzzling us today, Don. One common answer has been that humans are the only animals that think abstractly. That definition becomes less certain as we continue to learn more about the kinds of rational thought that other animals perform.
Falmouth, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Falmouth Floating Party Barge Is Both Brilliant and Bold

I've seen some pretty interested inventions in my lifetime, but this once has me cringing a bit because I can't tell if it's a good idea or not. In Falmouth, a floating raft was spotted that appeared to be some type "party barge" that's equipped with everything you'll need to get a celebration moving. There are lights and speakers and what appears to be a bunch of junk, but could very well be essential components to whatever this person has in store.
Yogareikirays.com

Using the Four Elements with Reiki

The concept that Reiki is a Universal Energy, is well known. Universal, meaning it can be found anywhere and be accessed. You might often hear a phrase similar to, Energy is Everywhere. I have been experimenting with channeling the four elements of air, earth, water, and fire into my Reiki practice. These elements have potent natural energies in them. We can try and access that energy while using Reiki.
Hair Carebostonnews.net

The Use of Ladies Balayage Wig for the Modern Society

Wigs for ladies have always been trendy in western cultures. They can be instrumental in many different ways. Some people use wigs to enhance their appearance, while others use them to treat medical conditions. Wigs can also be used by women who want to stand out at special events. Lady's...
Designers & Collectionsentertainmentpaper.com

Jewellery Ideas For Different Seasons In A Year

Jewellery styling varies from one season to another, with a slight difference that complements the weather. The seasons directly influence the ways a person chooses jewellery as it impacts the mood and convenience of a person. The seasonal transitions in jewellery patterns and types follow every season’s spirit and should go along with the latest trend in the fashion field. The necessity to follow the trend makes it mandatory to flow along with everyone and stay on par with the current scenario. The perfect guide on dressing and choosing jewellery according to the four major seasons are discussed below:
Apparelhudsonvalley360.com

Shoes, Shoes, I’m surrounded by shoes

Shoes, I’m surrounded by shoes. There’s a pair of plain flip flops to the left of me. A pair of flop flops with fancy beading on the strap and a pair of running shoes lie on the floor to the right. I can see three pairs lined up neatly near the kitchen door and a pair of sandals near the Queen’s chair in the family room. I have maybe a half a dozen pairs of shoes. I wear one pair almost daily. They are comfortable and look fairly decent. They function well, keeping grass and other foreign objects from between my toes. I call them sneakers, an outdated term, like icebox and sofa that I cling to. In this day of specialization, they are really kayaking shoes. They dry out quickly when you walk on a dewy lawn and have little holes in the soles to let water drain out. They are light, comfortable and airy. They are my sneakers. The ladies of our house have a rather large shoe collection between them. They have shoes for comfort, shoes for sport, shoes for fashion, cool shoes, warm shoes, church shoes, work shoes, pretty shoes and fun shoes.
Hair CarePosted by
DFW Community News

17 Lazy Hairstyle Ideas for Girls

We have found the BEST girls hairstyles online. Not only are these hair ideas cute (OK, totally adorable) but they are doable. Easy tutorials of styles of all kinds: braids, ponytails, long hair, short hair, long hair, twists and more. It is why we are calling them Lazy Hairstyle Ideas...
Environmentamericastestkitchen.com

Baggu x ATK Set of Three Bags

At America’s Test Kitchen, we believe that every step toward sustainability is essential in supporting our resources, our farmers, and our culinary community. That’s why we have partnered with Baggu to offer you eco-friendly shopping bags, featured in three eye-catching colors to represent each of our programs! Designed to minimize waste and increase durability, these reusable bags are assembled from one continuous piece of recycled nylon material, with the neck of the bag used to construct the carrying pouch to help eliminate fabric waste. And since recycled nylon is machine washable, you can conveniently toss these bags in with your laundry to keep them as pristine as the produce you bring home.
Skin Caresalonpatrick.com

Reveal your most radiant self

Dry skin is a thing of the past! Try this duo for soft, supple skin from head to toe. Aveda Beautifying Radiance Polish + Aveda Stress Fix Body Creme- Beautifying Radiance Polish- Mineral-rich salt crystals in a moisturizing plant-oil blend gently exfoliate your skin, while our uplifting aroma with flower and plant essences makes your spirit sing.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

Which Olaplex Products are Best for Curly Hair?

If you have ever gotten your hair colored at the salon then there is a good chance you’ve heard the word “Olaplex” being thrown around whether it’s a treatment or recommendation your stylist makes to add to your product regime. There's a reason for that. As a naturalista who loves...

Comments / 0

Community Policy