The MLB trade deadline looms on Friday. With just a few days to go, the rumor mill is churning. We'll round up the hottest rumors here throughout the day. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nationals' trade talks involving ace Max Scherzer are "intensifying," to the point where a deal could be reached before Thursday. Morosi adds that the three top teams in the National League West -- the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres -- are believed to be involved, along with other clubs.