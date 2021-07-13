Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Shady Senior League Girls win state championship

By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
Posted by 
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0OrJ_0auyPgXc00
Submitted photoShady Spring won the Senior League Girls state championship in Webster Spring over the weekend. Team members were Ericka Epperly, Tayla Grove, Hannah Haney, Madlyn Lane, Raegan Lane, Mallie Lawson, Reilee Mullins, Lacy Osborne, Alexa Quesenberry, Annabelle Sturgill, Carlee Vannatter-Grove, Kylie Walker and Sydney Young. The manager was Timmy Epperly and coaches were Dave Lawson and Jason Sturgill.

There may be a slight feeling of "what if," but there's no spoiling a state championship.

Shady Spring swept through an abbreviated Senior League Girls Softball state tournament in Webster Springs to bring home the title. Shady defeated Summersville twice — including in the championship game — and Beckley to leave with the trophy.

"We've had these girls through the regular season," manager Timmy Epperly said. "We played Beckley and Sophia in the regular season, then there was two teams and we combined them for an all-star team. Most of them are 14, a couple of 15-year-olds and 16-year-olds."

Shady defeated Summersville in a 20-15 slugfest in the first game, then beat Beckley 30-5 to advance to the championship game. They again met up with Summersville and took a 9-5 victory.

Shady rode the arms of Lacy Osborne, Raegan Lane and Madlyn Lane to the championship.

"The pitching was just top notch," Epperly said. "The pitching was good, and the infielding was key. They only had one error in the championship game on the infield. That's just something you don't see a lot."

Because of Covid-19, there will be no regional tournament. But Epperly is just thankful the players had the opportunity to have a season.

"It was definitely an awesome experience, especially with these girls," he said. "The attitude was awesome with them. They had a such a great attitude and they worked so well together. I wish we could have gone farther, because I think these girls could have made a name for themselves there, too. I really do."

Team members were Ericka Epperly, Tayla Grove, Hannah Haney, Madlyn Lane, Raegan Lane, Mallie Lawson, Reilee Mullins, Lacy Osborne, Alexa Quesenberry, Annabelle Sturgill, Carlee Vannatter-Grove, Kylie Walker and Sydney Young. Joining Epperly on the coaching staff were Dave Lawson and Jason Sturgill.

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber

Comments / 0

The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
104
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shady Spring, WV
City
Beckley, WV
City
Webster Springs, WV
Beckley, WV
Education
Beckley, WV
Sports
City
Summersville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Girls Softball#Sydney Young#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy