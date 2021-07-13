Shady Senior League Girls win state championship

Submitted photoShady Spring won the Senior League Girls state championship in Webster Spring over the weekend. Team members were Ericka Epperly, Tayla Grove, Hannah Haney, Madlyn Lane, Raegan Lane, Mallie Lawson, Reilee Mullins, Lacy Osborne, Alexa Quesenberry, Annabelle Sturgill, Carlee Vannatter-Grove, Kylie Walker and Sydney Young. The manager was Timmy Epperly and coaches were Dave Lawson and Jason Sturgill.

There may be a slight feeling of "what if," but there's no spoiling a state championship.

Shady Spring swept through an abbreviated Senior League Girls Softball state tournament in Webster Springs to bring home the title. Shady defeated Summersville twice — including in the championship game — and Beckley to leave with the trophy.

"We've had these girls through the regular season," manager Timmy Epperly said. "We played Beckley and Sophia in the regular season, then there was two teams and we combined them for an all-star team. Most of them are 14, a couple of 15-year-olds and 16-year-olds."

Shady defeated Summersville in a 20-15 slugfest in the first game, then beat Beckley 30-5 to advance to the championship game. They again met up with Summersville and took a 9-5 victory.

Shady rode the arms of Lacy Osborne, Raegan Lane and Madlyn Lane to the championship.

"The pitching was just top notch," Epperly said. "The pitching was good, and the infielding was key. They only had one error in the championship game on the infield. That's just something you don't see a lot."

Because of Covid-19, there will be no regional tournament. But Epperly is just thankful the players had the opportunity to have a season.

"It was definitely an awesome experience, especially with these girls," he said. "The attitude was awesome with them. They had a such a great attitude and they worked so well together. I wish we could have gone farther, because I think these girls could have made a name for themselves there, too. I really do."

Team members were Ericka Epperly, Tayla Grove, Hannah Haney, Madlyn Lane, Raegan Lane, Mallie Lawson, Reilee Mullins, Lacy Osborne, Alexa Quesenberry, Annabelle Sturgill, Carlee Vannatter-Grove, Kylie Walker and Sydney Young. Joining Epperly on the coaching staff were Dave Lawson and Jason Sturgill.

