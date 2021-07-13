Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

1 dead in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's west side Monday evening.

IMPD was called around 8:15 p.m. to the 5800 block of Suburban Drive on a person shot in a car. When they arrived, they found the victim, later identified by the Marion County Corner's Office as 56-year-old Joseph Brownlee, on the driver's side with a gunshot wound.

Brownless was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police believe this could be a domestic incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.

Comments / 2

