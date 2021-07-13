Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, shown Oct. 27, 2018, waived his no-movement clause to facilitate the trade agreement. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks traded star defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The Oilers acquired Keith and minor league forward Tim Soderlund from the Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a 2022 conditional third-round draft pick, according to the teams. Keith waived his no-movement clause to facilitate the deal.

The conditional third-round selection converts into a second-round choice if Edmonton wins three rounds in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs and Keith ranks among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through those rounds.

"Duncan Keith was the ultimate professional with the Chicago Blackhawks," Blackhawks President and general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement Monday. "His toughness on the ice, his leadership in the community and his dedication to the game are a few of the reasons the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups during his 16-year career with Chicago.

"He will go down as one of the best and most driven defensemen this game has ever seen."

Bowman also noted that Keith wanted to be traded to a team closer to his son in British Columbia.

"Recently, Duncan came to us with a request to be traded to a team closer to his son and we were happy to work something out that was mutually beneficial for Duncan's family and the future of the Blackhawks," Bowman said. "We appreciate all he has contributed to our team and the city of Chicago and his legacy will always be celebrated."

Keith has appeared in 1,192 regular-season games in the NHL, all with Chicago. After his departure, only Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews remain from the core that guided the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups.

The 37-year-old Keith won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in 2015. The two-time Norris Trophy winner -- given annually to the league's top defenseman -- has notched 105 goals and 520 assists in his career.

In recent years, however, Keith's production has declined. He had just 15 points over 54 games this past season.

Jones, 24, completed his third NHL season with the Oilers, notching four assists in 33 games. He has 19 points over 93 career games in the league, all with Edmonton.