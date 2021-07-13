Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjY5T_0auyOS1h00
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, shown Oct. 27, 2018, waived his no-movement clause to facilitate the trade agreement. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks traded star defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The Oilers acquired Keith and minor league forward Tim Soderlund from the Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a 2022 conditional third-round draft pick, according to the teams. Keith waived his no-movement clause to facilitate the deal.

The conditional third-round selection converts into a second-round choice if Edmonton wins three rounds in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs and Keith ranks among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through those rounds.

"Duncan Keith was the ultimate professional with the Chicago Blackhawks," Blackhawks President and general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement Monday. "His toughness on the ice, his leadership in the community and his dedication to the game are a few of the reasons the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups during his 16-year career with Chicago.

"He will go down as one of the best and most driven defensemen this game has ever seen."

Bowman also noted that Keith wanted to be traded to a team closer to his son in British Columbia.

"Recently, Duncan came to us with a request to be traded to a team closer to his son and we were happy to work something out that was mutually beneficial for Duncan's family and the future of the Blackhawks," Bowman said. "We appreciate all he has contributed to our team and the city of Chicago and his legacy will always be celebrated."

Keith has appeared in 1,192 regular-season games in the NHL, all with Chicago. After his departure, only Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews remain from the core that guided the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups.

The 37-year-old Keith won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in 2015. The two-time Norris Trophy winner -- given annually to the league's top defenseman -- has notched 105 goals and 520 assists in his career.

In recent years, however, Keith's production has declined. He had just 15 points over 54 games this past season.

Jones, 24, completed his third NHL season with the Oilers, notching four assists in 33 games. He has 19 points over 93 career games in the league, all with Edmonton.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
149K+
Followers
37K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Jonathan Toews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#Mvp#Norris Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNBC Sports

Winners and Losers from 2021 NHL Draft weekend

The 2021 NHL Draft is in the books and it was a hectic couple of days around the NHL. Not only for all of the prospects selected by their new teams, but also for all of the roster movement that took place around the league. Let us take a look...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Report: After Keith Trade, Blackhawks ‘In Play’ for Marc-Andre Fleury

What was dead rose from the NHL trade graveyard. What we thought was off was back on as the Chicago Blackhawks finally dealt defenseman Duncan Keith the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a draft pick. That part won’t too much worry Vegas Golden Knights fans, but what followed might affect Marc-Andre Fleury and a Golden Knights trade.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Flyers, Oilers, Wild, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, NHL fans are a bit unsettled by the fact Patrick Kane was voted the best player in the NHL by the ESPY’s on Saturday night. How did this happen? Meanwhile, it doesn’t sound like the Philadelphia Flyers are going to be one of the final teams in on a Seth Jones trade. Did Kirill Kaprizov turn down an incredible offer from the Minnesota Wild? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers more likely to buy out James Neal or Mikko Koskinen?
NHLtheScore

Fleury dealt to Blackhawks, reportedly doesn't want to move family

Marc-Andre Fleury may not suit up for his new team. The Vegas Golden Knights dealt the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, the clubs announced Tuesday. However, Fleury was "totally shocked" by the deal, a source told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. A second source...
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Duncan Keith's Legacy and Reason Behind Trade

Podcast: Duncan Keith's legacy with the Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Chicago icon is on the move after the Blackhawks granted Duncan Keith’s trade request so that he could be closer to his son. In return, the Blackhawks received defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2022. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the trade, Keith’s illustrious Blackhawks career, whether he’s the greatest defenseman in franchise history, and how the acquisition of Caleb impacts the team’s chances of potentially acquiring his older brother Seth via trade.
NHLoilersnation.com

How the Edmonton Oilers can make the most of Duncan Keith

The massive move sending shockwaves through the hockey world this week was the Edmonton Oilers paying a pretty penny to acquire the talents of grey-beard defenceman Duncan Keith. It was a big trade in which the Oilers undersold their own leverage and overpaid in the deal, but one general manager...
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Duncan Keith Trade Effect on The Expansion Draft

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers #29, Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks #2 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade, and the ramifications are going to have an impact on this team for a while. With the Duncan Keith trade finally happening and the Edmonton Oilers giving up...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury trade is incredible news

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the nicest human beings in the history of the National Hockey League. He is also one of the greatest goalies in the history of the NHL as well. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has had a tremendous amount of success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well. In 2020-21, he was so good that he won the Vezina Trophy and now he is on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Hurricanes acquire G Dylan Wells from Oilers

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired pending restricted free agent goaltender Dylan Wells from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday for future considerations. If tendered a qualifying offer within the next week, Wells would meet the requirements to be available in the upcoming 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The Seattle Kraken officially became the...
NHLESPN

Blackhawks trade Keith to Oilers for Jones, 3rd-rounder

CHICAGO --  Duncan Keith is heading to the Edmonton Oilers in the latest departure of a cornerstone player from the Chicago Blackhawks' Stanley Cup core, a move that could help the club speed up a long-term rebuild. Chicago traded Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, to Edmonton on Monday...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Thoughts on the Duncan Keith trade?

In this edition of the hotstove, we share our thoughts on the trade that sent Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick. I think this trade is horrendous for the Edmonton Oilers on so many levels. For one, Duncan Keith is...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Duncan Keith will bring an attitude adjustment for Oilers

July 13: Pete Alonso repeats and the Oilers land Duncan Keith. Bev Priestman, head coach of the Canadian women’s national soccer team, joins Scotty and Ziggy from Japan to discuss her team’s preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics (46:49). Kevin Barker drops by to chat about Pete Alonso winning last night’s home run derby and Shohei Ohtani taking centre stage in tonight’s All-Star Game (1:07:55). Then […]
NHLRealGM

Blackhawks Acquire Seth Jones From Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks on Friday acquired veteran defenseman Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets, and sources said they will sign him to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $9.5 million. The Blackhawks also received the Blue Jackets' first-round pick (No. 32 overall, used to pick defenseman...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks News: Team Reportedly Not Interested In One Prospect

Current news of the Blackhawks has more to do with the team’s past, rather than its future. Chicago made it into the news again, although this time for a completely different reason. Apparently, Chicago is refusing to draft a potential first-round caliber player in the upcoming draft. As reported by...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Jack Eichel Trade, Alec Martinez, More

The NHL offseason has already been plenty eventful. Both the Seattle Kraken expansion draft and the 2021 NHL draft have taken place, while numerous big trades have shaken up the landscape of the league. There's still plenty more to come, though. Free agency begins Wednesday at noon ET, so teams...

Comments / 1

Community Policy