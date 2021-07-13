Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino hosting job fair, seeking to fill 150 positions

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 15 days ago
The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is holding a career fair next week in order to fill about 150 open positions.

The Milwaukee casino said in a statement Monday that the fair will be held from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Event Center.

The casino says people working in the Food and Beverage and Hotel Operations departments could earn a sign-on bonus up to $1,000. Full-time workers would be eligible for up to $1,000 and the sign on bonus is up to $500 for part-time workers.

Positions are available in the following departments:

· Cage (Casino cashier)
· Entertainment
· Environmental Services
· Facilities
· Food & Beverage
· Hotel Housekeeping
· Hotel Operations
· Security
· Slots

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

