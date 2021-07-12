Cancel
Onaway, MI

Onaway Softball Coach Jodi Brewbaker Retires

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
 15 days ago
ONAWAY – Longtime Onaway softball coach Jodi Brewbaker is retiring from coaching.

When Brewbaker took over Onaway softball in 2000, the program was struggling. She led them to the first district title in school history that season and over the last 20 years has turned Onaway into one of the premier softball programs in Northern Michigan. In 2010, the Cardinals even finished as state runners-up.

Brewbaker says she’s stepping back so she can be there to watch her kids’ spring sporting events.

“My kids sacrificed so much. I want to be there for them and be able to have the experience with my kids so I’ve been thinking about it for awhile,” Brewbaker said.

When asked if she would say if she had the chance to give one final message for her team, Brewbaker said “Believe in yourselves, always. Fight for that dream you have and the goals you establish for yourself. Keep going.”

Brewbaker is also a teacher in the Onaway school district and will continue to teach.

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

