Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waukesha County, WI

Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Benny!

By Katlin Connin
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxNYq_0auyNvSr00

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the week! This week’s pet from The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County is Benny.

Benny is a two-year-old mixed-breed dog. He’s super sweet and loves his treats! He’s very athletic and would do best as an only pet. He can get along with other dogs, but he had some behaviors in a previous home that did not go well when living with other resident animals. So, HAWS staff recommend he be an only pet.

Benny is very strong and smart and treat-motivated. He would do well in training. He’s a little rough around the edges but he is just the sweetest boy. Benny is good with children, but because of his strength and need for training, HAWS would recommend he be in a home with older children.

If you’d like to adopt Benny or any of the other pets available at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Dog#Typo#Animal Welfare#Hawspets Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy