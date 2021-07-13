Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Benny!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the week! This week’s pet from The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County is Benny.

Benny is a two-year-old mixed-breed dog. He’s super sweet and loves his treats! He’s very athletic and would do best as an only pet. He can get along with other dogs, but he had some behaviors in a previous home that did not go well when living with other resident animals. So, HAWS staff recommend he be an only pet.

Benny is very strong and smart and treat-motivated. He would do well in training. He’s a little rough around the edges but he is just the sweetest boy. Benny is good with children, but because of his strength and need for training, HAWS would recommend he be in a home with older children.

If you’d like to adopt Benny or any of the other pets available at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

