Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick recently recalled how he effectively dashed the Las Vegas Raiders’ playoffs hopes last season. Fitzpatrick, now with the Washington Football Team, helped deliver the Raiders’ eighth loss of the 2020 campaign. By doing so, Las Vegas was essentially knocked out of playoff contention. However, to simply pin this shortcoming on Fitz would be shortsighted considering the Raiders were previously 6-3. Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins delivering the death nail on the team’s 2020 season is more accurate. A true microcosm of yet another collapse under head coach Jon Gruden.