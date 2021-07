WASHINGTON -- In 2002, Darren Baker, son of Giants manager Dusty Baker, went viral before we even knew what that meant. The 3-year-old Darren was serving as a batboy during Game 5 of the World Series when he ran out to home plate to grab Kenny Lofton's bat after he ripped a two-run triple. San Francisco slugger J.T. Snow scored from third on the play, then scooped up the toddler as David Bell came home from second, helping to narrowly avoid a collision.