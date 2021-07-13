Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar tiptoes toward inflation, Fed rates test

By Tom Westbrook
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIfiR_0auyNBIn00
An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with investors on edge over whether the figures may offer clues about the likely timing of tapering and interest rate hikes.

Against the euro the greenback held a small Monday gain to trade at $1.1861, with the common currency also weighed after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde hinted at a dovish shift to the rates outlook for Europe. read more

Other majors were also largely steady early in the Asia session, as markets await the inflation data due at 1230 GMT - leaving the dollar holding modest gains against sterling the Australian and New Zealand dollars and the Japanese yen.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. consumer price index to have risen 0.5% from May and 4.9% from a year earlier. Traders think a miss on either side could move the greenback and the bond market by shifting expectations on interest rates.

"My back-of-the-envelope playbook is that we'd need a headline year-on-year number north of 5.5% to really set this market ablaze," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone, saying that could lift bond yields and the dollar.

"We know inflation will be transitory – it's a question of how long it takes for the year-on-year change to head back to 2%," he said. "A number below 4.5% on the headline print and we should see USD/JPY and USD/CHF under pressure."

Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes believes the reaction would actually be bigger if inflation falls short, leading investors to bet the U.S. central bank can maintain easy policy for longer, and also pointed to the yen as a beneficiary.

The Japanese currency stood at 110.31 yen per dollar on Tuesday, having slipped overnight to edge further away from last week's one-month high of 109.535. The franc was steady at 0.9151 per dollar, close to a one-month high.

The Australian dollar was broadly steady at $0.7487, as was the kiwi at $0.6991. Sterling held at $1.3892 amid nerves about England abandoning COVID-19 restrictions next week even as cases keep on climbing.

The U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was flat at 92.202, just above its 20-day moving average.

The dollar is being driven by U.S. rate expectations, and it is up nearly 2% in the month since the Federal Reserve surprised markets - and cleared out huge bets on the dollar falling - by projecting sooner-than-expected rate hikes in 2023.

Longer data bonds have also been gaining as investors see cracks emerging in the recovery and take the Fed's hawkish shift to mean it is likely to act fast enough to keep inflation low.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony at Congress from Wednesday will be closely watched for his response to the inflation figures and his tone on the recovery's progress.

Before then Fed officials Neel Kashkari, Raphael Bostic and Eric Rosengren make appearances on Tuesday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 048 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Australian Dollar#European Central Bank#Fed#Japanese#Usd Jpy#Usd Chf#Societe Generale#The Federal Reserve#Congress#Gmt#Volatilities Tokyo Forex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

$3.5 trillion reconciliation package could spike deficits and inflation

The $3.5 trillion reconciliation measure recently launched by Congressional Democrats would likely raise federal deficits — despite their assurances to the contrary. At a time of rising inflation and near record federal red ink, more deficit spending poses many risks we cannot afford. For the first nine months of fiscal...
Businessnny360.com

As delta rises, what will Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

As Inflation and Virus Variants Complicate US Recovery, the Fed will meet.

As Inflation and Virus Variants Complicate US Recovery, the Fed will meet. As growing prices and the development of new Covid-19 varieties raise dangers to the US economy, Federal Reserve policymakers are anticipated to keep their easy money policies in place to assist American businesses and workers in surviving the pandemic’s effects.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends flat on profit taking after mixed U.S. data

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of month end from usd's recent rise and on caution ahead of next week's FOMC rate decision. Reuters reported U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar dips ahead of Fed meeting, cryptocurrencies jump

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investor focus turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, while cryptocurrencies jumped to their highest levels in weeks. The euro ticked 0.3% higher to $1.1797 ahead of Ifo’s business climate index for Germany, which will be...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed Meeting May Test Low U.S. Treasury Yields

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely to prices,...
Businesskitco.com

Gold in limbo ahead of this weeks FOMC meeting

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - With the Fed meeting this week it is clear that gold is in limbo till...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped from record highs on Monday and the dollarsoftened as investors cashed in on recent gains and turnedtheir focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, startingTuesday, for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. But declines in U.S. shares were slim compared with lossesin...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German Bund yield briefly touches Feb lows as stocks wobble

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yields briefly touched their lowest levels in around 5-1/2 months on Monday, hit by disappointing German business sentiment, before gradually rebounding as sentiment towards the economic recovery improved. European stock markets came under pressure in early trading from concerns over tightening regulations...
BusinessSFGate

This Week: Starbucks earns, Fed meeting, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Starbucks serves up its latest quarterly snapshot Tuesday,. Wall Street expects the cafe chain returned to a profit in the April-June quarter, after a loss in the same period last year when pandemic lockdowns forced many retailers to temporarily close or limit service. Starbucks posted a profit in the first three months of this year after four straight quarters of sales declines due to the pandemic.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed Tests Resilience as Eurozone GDP Eyed

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1679-1.1703. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro has weathered recent market turbulence better than many other currencies but may see its resilience tested again this week by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which dominates the currency market agenda ahead of Friday’s eagerly-awaited Eurozone GDP data for last quarter.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Falling Wedge Signals Bullish Breakout

Set a buy-stop at 1.1800 and a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1720. Set a sell-stop at 1.1750 and a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. The EUR/USD price was little changed in early trading as investors refocus on the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 1.1776, where it has been in the past few weeks.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Lower Range Takes Hold as Fed, U.S. Data Set Direction

- With floor extending to 1.3567, potentially lower. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3639-1.3667. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was rattled last week and now risks becoming confined to a much reduced trading range over the coming days, with the outcome hinged on the market’s reading of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision and a pending flurry of U.S. economic data.
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting

A somewhat relatively subdued start to the week for the Euro, with the currency remaining anchored around the 1.18 handle. This morning’s IFO data missed expectations as supply chain constraints and concerns around the spread of the Delta variant continued to weigh on sentiment. However, the report was met with little in the way of a reaction in the Euro as market participants await key risk events, namely the Federal Reserve meeting.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Choppy Trade as Investors Position Themselves Ahead of Fed Comments

Gold futures are edging lower on Monday in a choppy trade shortly after the regular session opening. The market started out firm as the U.S. Dollar weakened, but erased those earlier gains when Treasury yields rebounded. This kind of two-sided trading could be the theme the next two sessions ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy