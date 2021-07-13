Was Rangers OF Joey Gallo robbed in the Home Run Derby?

With the MLB All-Star Game behind us and the trade deadline ahead of us, the Yankees and Padres have both shown interest in acquiring Joey Gallo from the Rangers, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. This trade deadline will have significant implications on New York’s future plans as they currently sit 8 games behind first place. Some fans have considered the idea whether the team should be selling their pieces and giving up on the season or dealing for more talent to make a late season push. Come on, it’s the Yankees. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see Brian Cashman unloading Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres, and more just to get worse.