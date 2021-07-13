Cancel
Was Rangers OF Joey Gallo robbed in the Home Run Derby?

Rangers All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo got off to a rough start in his first-ever Home Run Derby, but he came roaring back in the final seconds to tie Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story with 20 home runs.

MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Alex Rodriguez is wrong. Here’s why Yankees must make big trade offer for Rangers’ Joey Gallo

The Yankees should go get Joey Gallo before the MLB trade deadline on July 30. And, according to The Athletic, at least one baseball exec agrees with me:. The Yankees, in dire need of left-handed hitting and athleticism, are an obvious fit for (Rangers right fielder Joey) Gallo; one rival exec says the Yanks can dramatically improve their defense by adding Gallo and (Rockies) shortstop Trevor Story, then moving Gleyber Torres to second base and DJ LeMahieu to first.
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers News: No ESPN, Joey Gallo will not be a free agent at year’s end

Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo hits during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. Joey Gallo finally made his much-anticipated Home Run Derby debut as the Texas Rangers‘ representative on Monday night at Coors Field. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees, Rangers talk Joey Gallo trade as suitors line up

Fact: The New York Yankees need an extra outfielder. Fact No. 2: The Yankees need a left-handed hitter to bring balance to the lineup. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. General manager Brian Cashman might have found himself...
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers trade target: Joey Gallo

The Milwaukee Brewers are ranked 29th in baseball in team batting average (.223). They are ranked 25th in team slugging percentage (.383) and 22nd in team OPS (.697). The Brewers are essentially middle of the road in most other team offensive categories. The addition of Willy Adames has done a great deal to improve the offense, and this team’s overall quality of play.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Padres, Yankees emerging as favorites for Joey Gallo

Both the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees are reportedly interested in trading for Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. In the midst of an All-Star season, Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is among the biggest trade chips drawing attention ahead of the July 30 deadline. Gallo has one final year of...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Yankees must offer Rangers for Joey Gallo

With the MLB All-Star Game behind us and the trade deadline ahead of us, the Yankees and Padres have both shown interest in acquiring Joey Gallo from the Rangers, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. This trade deadline will have significant implications on New York’s future plans as they currently sit 8 games behind first place. Some fans have considered the idea whether the team should be selling their pieces and giving up on the season or dealing for more talent to make a late season push. Come on, it’s the Yankees. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see Brian Cashman unloading Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres, and more just to get worse.
MLBPosted by
CNN

Identifying the 5 Best Trade Landing Spots for Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo

As Major League Baseball's July 30 trade deadline approaches, no single player's trade value is rising as fast as Joey Gallo's. The two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner got off to a tepid start, but he's more recently been on fire ever since MLB's crackdown on foreign substances coincided with a widespread decrease in spin rate. He homered 13 times in 18 games leading up to the All-Star break.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Joey Gallo, ranked

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and there should be plenty of activity on the market. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will surely be buying. The Chicago Cubs should be selling after a big string of losses, and the White Sox across the way should be buying. With that, one of the bigger names on the market is Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo.
MLBallfans.co

All-Star slugger Joey Gallo wants to stay with Texas Rangers at deadline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Texas Rangers. The All-Star slugger is also well aware that he could be traded in the next two weeks by the team that drafted him. The still-rebuilding and last-place Rangers are certain to get inquiries from...
MLByanksgoyard.com

Yankees: This Joey Gallo trade package probably gets deal done with Rangers

The Joey Gallo trade rumors, which once seemed like a dream for New York Yankees fans, seem to now be developing a sort of reality. Joel Sherman of the New York Post connected the Bombers to Gallo this week. So did esteemed MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN. Is this the blockbuster move general manager Brian Cashman is going to make?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers Rumors: Padres “might unload” for Joey Gallo?

Joey Gallo is still the man of the hour for multiple teams looking to trade with the Texas Rangers this summer. It’s by no means a sure thing that Gallo is shipped elsewhere by the July 30 deadline, as the asking price for the 2021 All-Star is reportedly “daunting”. If he does leave Arlington, though, look for him to be in a San Diego Padres or New York Yankees uniform. Those clubs have far and away been the most attached to Gallo recently.

