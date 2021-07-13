Cancel
Community Poverty Commission Spokesperson Breaks Down Springfield Unemployment Rate

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Francine Pratt, Prosper Springfield Director. Today’s discussion breaks down the layers of data related to Springfield’s unemployment rate, and how this information is vital to the overall goal of reducing poverty at least 5 percent by 2025. Pratt explains that at face value, the unemployment rate does not account for important differences within various subsets of the population, and does not directly account for those who experience underemployment.

