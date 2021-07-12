Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

The Wisdom of Ol’ Diz

By DAN MITCHUM
Digital Courier
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMust admit I don’t follow baseball the way I used to, but the up-coming All-Star game on Tuesday (July 13) brought back some fond memories from long ago. As a kid, during baseball season I’d usually be parked in front of the TV Saturday after-noons watching ABC’s “Game of the Week.” Yep, the game (singular) of the week! ‘Not sure when the network (s) started offering more games, but it’s safe to assume it was based on ratings, sponsors, and of course viewers. The world of sports media has changed unimaginably in a half century!

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom batting cleanup for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago Cubs listed Patrick Wisdom as their starter at third base for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wisdom will cover third base and bat cleanup for the Cubs Sunday, while Kris Bryant switches to left field and Ian Happ takes the game off. Wisdom has a $2,900 salary...
MLBMLB

Junior shares wisdom at Aaron Invitational

During the short time that Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad shared a dugout, he learned more about hitting than ever before. He said that his father looked at him not as his son, but as a teammate during that time -- a distinction that became important for both Griffey’s career and his bond with his father.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Pops 15th home run

Wisdom hit a pinch-hit home run in his only at-bat during Tuesday's loss to the Reds. Even without being in the starting lineup, Wisdom was able to impact Tuesday's game with a ninth-inning home run, though it wasn't enough to rally the Cubs. The 29-year-old has been a revelation for Chicago since being called up in May, smashing 15 home runs to go with a .924 OPS. By comparison, he came into the year with four career home runs and a .696 OPS across 43 MLB games. Wisdom should remain in the lineup for the Cubs most days based on his strong performance, and a potential Kris Bryant trade would give him an even clearer path to everyday at-bats.
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Post 423 drops second game

CHERRYVILLE — Rutherford County Post 423 fell behind early on Thursday morning and could never recover, dropping its’ state tournament game to Kannapolis Post 115, 9-4. Nick Alderfer doubled to begin the game and then advanced to third on a throwing error on the same play. Post 423 pitcher Avery Strange got Cole Fletcher to groundout to third baseman Aidin Strange, who threw home and nailed Alderfer trying to score. Post 115’s Jake Dameron and Michael Gracer smashed back-to-back RBI doubles to put Kannapolis up 2-0. Avery Strange would escape the jam with the benefit of a twin killing.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: On bench Friday

Wisdom is out of the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks. Wisdom started the past five contests but will head to the bench while mired in a 1-for-12 mini slump since recording a three-hit game Monday. Matt Duffy (back) was activated from the injured list Friday and will start at the hot corner.
MLBallfans.co

Rams poke fun at their lack of draft picks following Washington-LA blockbusters

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a blockbuster deal on Thursday just ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring Trea Turner and Max Scherzer from the Nationals as they make yet another push to win a World Series. The Dodgers were already among the teams favored to win another championship, but this deal may just put them over the top.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

PBR Future Games - Day 1 Review

The 2021 Prep Baseball Report Future Games kicked off yesterday, Wednesday 07/28/21, with a showcase style workout that included the top uncommitted 2023 and 2024 prospects from around the country. Over 250 college coaches were on hand and locked in to see the vast amount of talent on display. Players participated in the 60 yard dash, defensive workout for both infielders, outfielders, and catchers, as well as a batting practice round. Below, we take a look at some of the guys that stood out yesterday. Be sure to follow us on social media over the next 3-4 days, as we continue to provide coverage!
Arkansas Statedequeenbee.com

Peyton Stovall withdraws from MLB draft, will attend Arkansas

HAUGHTON, La. -- Peyton Stovall knows his value. After he wasn’t picked in the first round the 2021 MLB Draft the Haughton product’s choice for the future became easier. "I woke up this morning and the first thing that was on my mind was like, 'This decision is easy for me. I want to go play college baseball.'"

Comments / 0

Community Policy