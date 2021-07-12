The Wisdom of Ol’ Diz
Must admit I don’t follow baseball the way I used to, but the up-coming All-Star game on Tuesday (July 13) brought back some fond memories from long ago. As a kid, during baseball season I’d usually be parked in front of the TV Saturday after-noons watching ABC’s “Game of the Week.” Yep, the game (singular) of the week! ‘Not sure when the network (s) started offering more games, but it’s safe to assume it was based on ratings, sponsors, and of course viewers. The world of sports media has changed unimaginably in a half century!www.thedigitalcourier.com
