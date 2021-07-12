The Wisdom of Ol’ Diz

Wisdom hit a pinch-hit home run in his only at-bat during Tuesday's loss to the Reds. Even without being in the starting lineup, Wisdom was able to impact Tuesday's game with a ninth-inning home run, though it wasn't enough to rally the Cubs. The 29-year-old has been a revelation for Chicago since being called up in May, smashing 15 home runs to go with a .924 OPS. By comparison, he came into the year with four career home runs and a .696 OPS across 43 MLB games. Wisdom should remain in the lineup for the Cubs most days based on his strong performance, and a potential Kris Bryant trade would give him an even clearer path to everyday at-bats.