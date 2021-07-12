UNC and the debate over dissent

On the night before Thanksgiving, 2019, Lorgia García Peña, a professor of Latinx studies at Harvard, was in her house in Arlington, Massachusetts, seasoning a large turkey. She had nine students coming over for dinner the next day, and she was in high spirits. When her cell phone rang and the caller I.D. showed that it was Mariano Siskind, the chair of her department, Romance Languages and Literatures, she smiled with anticipation. García Peña had reached that point in a scholar’s career when great promise crystallizes into solid achievement. She had become a leading reference in the field of ethnic studies; her first book, “The Borders of Dominicanidad,” had been well reviewed and had received several awards; a new book, on diasporic Blackness, was under contract with the same publisher as her first, Duke University Press.