Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Felling Trailer rolls out new EZ-Tilt Trailers

By Kim Lux
lawnandlandscape.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUK CENTRE, Minn. – Felling Trailers releases an enhanced fender design for their ground-level loading, EZ-Tilt trailers. The new EZ-Tilt fender design offers a similar profile to Felling’s drop deck equipment trailer fenders, opening from the top to allow clearance for the wheels when the trailers in lowered to the loading position. The mechanism for lifting the top of the fender is the wheels/tires themselves. As the axles (rotating torsion axles) rotate, lowering the tilt bed to the ground, the wheels/tires push up against the top of the fender, lifting it and providing the needed clearance. The main body of the fender is constructed out of a heavy-gauge material to maintain the structural integrity throughout the trailer's life.

www.lawnandlandscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Fenders#Torsion#Felling Trailers#Ez#Dual Spring Action Each
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Greak: Memories Of Azur Gets New Trailer, Switch Demo Out Now

Publisher Team17 has recently released a new trailer for its upcoming platformer Greak: Memories of Azur. Along with some new details on gameplay, the Nintendo Switch demo for the game is also available now. Check out the video below for more details. Greak: Memories of Azur is being developed by...
Video GamesIGN

Check Out the New Cinematic Trailer for Action-RPG Grime

Check out the new cinematic trailer for Grime, an upcoming action-adventure RPG from Clover Bite. Grime encourages you to absorb enemies and use their own abilities against them as you explore your strange surroundings. Use living weapons that can mutate mid-fight, and upgrade your skills to suit your playstyle. Prepare to take on creatures much larger than yourself in Grime's challenging boss fights.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer For Pixar’s New Movie “Turning Red”

Turning Red brings up a pretty common problem among a lot of kids, especially those with overbearing parents like Mei Lee. It’s not a bad thing to admit that we’re embarrassed by our parents when we’re younger since life happens, we go through a great number of changes with each passing year, and our parents don’t always appear to understand. The thing is that they do understand, but some simply aren’t equipped or don’t pay good enough attention to realize that their kids are going through the same process they did in a different way. We only get a short blurb to see how Mei reacts to the stress of seeing her mother beating up a security guard on school grounds while class is in session, but it’s enough to sympathize just a little since it’s likely that plenty of people can remember moments when their parents might have stepped over the line just a bit in their defense or because they figured that their child needed them for whatever reason. But none of us can say that we’ve ever morphed into a giant red panda simply because we’re stressed, no matter how many strange things can happen when one is stressed.
Moviesnowdecatur.com

Blackpink Drop New Movie Trailer

Blackpink released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary called Blackpink The Movie. The short clip features live footage shot over the last few years as well as interview clips. Blackpink The Movie, will feature all four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, discussing their life and sharing memories...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Lamentum due out for Switch in August, new trailer

Lamentum, a pixel art survival horror game set in New England during the mid-nineteenth century, has been given a final release date. Neon Doctrine and Obscure Tales have confirmed that the title will launch on August 31. Here’s some information about Lamentum:. In Lamentum you will guide Victor, a young...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

SuchArt gets new gameplay trailer

HypeTrain Digital and Voolgi have readied a new trailer for the artist sim game SuchArt. Take a look at the video below. SuchArt will be released on Switch, though we don’t have a release window currently. It was last planned for Q1 2021. Find more information here.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Cris Tales is Out and Its Launch Trailer is Awesome

We’ve been looking forward to the release of the time-traveling, chronology-bending RPG Cris Tales for what feels like forever, and now it’s finally here. The game is out, it looks absolutely gorgeous, and the devs are celebrating with a launch trailer that will take your breath away. The Cris Tales...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Check out the trailer for interesting new movie, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Studio Soho Distribution is proud to present its unique feature-film!. Films are coming out in abundance this year (2021), and since the cinemas are open once again, people are flooding to see the latest releases. Coming this September, The Man Who Sold His Skin follows a man who will do anything to escape the war in his country... but he may come to regret it.
TechnologyNintendo Insider

Mini Motorways Receives New Trailer

Dinosaur Polo Club has shared a new trailer for Mini Motorways, their “minimalist strategy simulation about designing the roads of cities around the world.”. Set against a “responsive audio landscape” from Disasterpeace, what starts as a relaxing experience will gradually ramp up in difficulty as you are challenged to remove roadblocks to keep the traffic flowing smoothly.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

DUNE Trailer Fleshes Out the Story

The new (and maybe final?) trailer for Dune has dropped, this time revealing a lot more of the plot, for those who might be unfamiliar. And I'm guessing that who the studio is trying to attract; they know fans of the book and fans of the David Lynch film and television mini series from 2000 are already on board. I'm a big fan of the Lynch film, and am also looking forward to the Villeneuve. The cast is stacked, they look like they put money in all the right places of production and costume design, effects, and damn those worms look good. With first showings at Venice and TIFF, and wider release in October, the sleeper will awaken. Trailer and character posters below.
RetailNintendo Insider

Danganronpa Decadence Receives New Trailer

Spike Chunsoft has shared a new trailer for Danganronpa Decadence, which is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. Celebrating the series’ 10th anniversary, this Nintendo Switch exclusive four-games-in-one bundle will include Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition and Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp.
Carslawnandlandscape.com

Scepter introduces new SmartControl five-gallon gasoline container

MIAMI, Okla. – The new Scepter® SmartControl™ five-gallon gasoline container includes a rugged rear handle for easier fueling. Two handles, one on top and the other on the back of the container, provide for a balanced, comfortable way to refuel a wide variety of lawn care and other equipment. “The...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa out in September, new trailer

Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa is almost ready to go. The third-person action RPG is heading to Switch on September 9, Triple-I Games announced today. We have the following overview and trailer from the studio:. Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa is a 3D third-person action RPG that allows...
Comicsnintendoeverything.com

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates that Stir the Waters out this December in Japan, new trailer

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates that Stir the Waters was announced for Switch earlier this month. It didn’t take long for the otome visual novel to receive a release date, as Idea Factory has confirmed plans for release on December 23 in Japan. Fans can pick up a standard copy for 7,150 yen or a limited edition for 9,350 yen.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom Trailer

Now and then there are times when it feels as though the Transformers franchise is expanding, and then the storylines tend to get mashes together, kind of like we see in this trailer for the Netflix trilogy that’s coming soon to Netflix to complete the War for Cybertron trilogy. The timelines are converging as the Maximals and the Autobots have to combine their forces to defend against the dominant force of the Decepticons and the Predacons, as the Golden Disk has granted Megatron the kind of abilities that give him a definite edge over his opponents. This is the kind of meeting that a lot of fans have been hoping for over the years and it’s bound to be the type of all-out war that is going to settle this chapter in the Transformers legacy and possibly give us a look at what will be coming up in the near future for the franchise since the idea of another live-action movie is something that a lot of fans have been hoping for. Some people have turned away from the Transformers franchise at this time while others have gone full steam ahead and stuck with it. Hopefully what we’ll see is that those who have stuck around will be rewarded with another intense and impressive showing.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Amazon’s New World closed beta finally begins today – check out the trailer!

Happy beta day, New World! Yes, Amazon Games’ long-awaited MMORPG is finally rolling into closed beta today as the last leg of testing – and hype – before its launch on August 31st. And it is indeed testing; there will be a wipe before launch. But there’s no NDA, meaning that we’re all going to get a completely clean shot at the pre-launch build.

Comments / 0

Community Policy