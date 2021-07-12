Hotel to allow space for youth's learning center

SPINDALE — Plans are underway to convert a part of the Town and Country Inn Suites into a learning center for the area’s youth. Already being used as transitional housing that includes as many as 48 children, the Town and Country Inn Suites in Spindale is offering a section of the property for a learning and multi-purpose center for youth. Formerly used as a breakfast dining area for hotel guests, then storage, organizers are spearheading an effort to clean out the space and make way for the new center.