Man charged with aggravated assault after firing gun into ground during dispute

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of 115th E. and Swan Valley Highway to a reported weapons offense. Deputies arrived and spoke with the reporting party and their three kids who had been riding a four-wheeler around their property and in nearby fields. As the kids were returning to their residence, they noticed a man following them in a pickup to where he drove through their back yard and over some sprinklers. The man, identified by deputies as 51-year-old Frank E. Cloud, apparently started yelling at the kids for driving across his property and using obscenities.