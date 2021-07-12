Transparency, City Hall style

IPost chronicles efforts by the Buffalo Sewer Authority to avoid answering questions about sewage flowing in city waterways. Evasiveness is the norm under Mayor Byron Brown. Editor’s note: Phil Gambini is working on a story about sewage and stormwater runoff that flows into local creeks and rivers. Municipalities are required under state law to track the volume of these pollutants, but data reported by the Buffalo Sewer Authority does not identify discharge points or, in many cases, the amount of wastewater that flows into individual waterways. Gambini has been attempting to reach the Sewer Authority since the middle of May to make sense of the incomplete data. He documents his efforts below.