Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About ESPN’s Home Run Derby Broadcast

By Zach Koons
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coors Field is playing host to an electric Home Run Derby on Monday night as Major League Baseball’s top sluggers put on a stunning show filled with plenty of long balls. However, not everyone was thrilled with the broadcast of the event. ESPN, who held the broadcast rights for this...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
164K+
Followers
33K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Television#Espn#Coors Field#Major League Baseball#Oakland A#Jackmaccfb#The Home Run Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBchatsports.com

A Red Sox fan’s rooting guide for the Home Run Derby

It is a very busy few days for baseball, and here at OTM most of our energy at the moment is focused on the draft. But pretty soon after that comes to a close, another big event is taking place in the Home Run Derby. A lot of people don’t really enjoy this event, and different strokes for different folks and all that, but it is one of my favorite baseball things each and every year. I especially love the new format with a bracket and also moving from an outs-based format to a time-based one.
MLBRealGM

Pete Alonso Wins 2021 Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby for the second consecutive year after winning it in 2019. “I’m a power hitter, and I think I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” he said. “Being able to showcase that and really put on a fun display for fans, it’s truly a dream come true for me, because when I was younger my parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this.”
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

The Coors Field Home Run Derby did not disappoint

The Home Run Derby at Coors Field did not disappoint. MLB turned off the humidor and let the balls fly through the Rocky Mountain air — and boy did they fly. Juan Soto hit the longest home run of the night with a 520 foot bomb that demolished the previous Home Run Derby record [VIDEO].
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Similar moves to the Joc Pederson trade to add before the deadline (American League)

After a lot of fans (myself included) and national media members pinned the Braves as potential sellers at the trade deadline, they were the team that kicked off the festivities with a bang — and a solid move at that. I think Bryce Ball will be a great player, but he doesn’t fit Atlanta’s timeline right now, especially if the team extends Freddie Freeman. I think he could be Chicago’s first baseman of the future after Rizzo, but this article isn’t about them. Alex Anthopoulos has made moves like this before; some have paid off, some have not. Pederson has a mutual option for $10 million next season, but the Braves clearly made a win-now acquisition. So, I figured I’d break down some similar players on these shorter deals that Alex Anthopoulos could be interested in going into the trade deadline. I’ll be doing the National League next, so keep an eye out for that.
BaseballWTOP

2021 Home Run Derby Results

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
MLBfoxsports640.com

The Home Run Derby Was Great, Except For This One Thing…

MLB finally did something right last night with the Home Run Derby. It was great fun and a nice escape from reality, which is what sports is supposed to be. Except for this one thing, in particular, that has Diener in an absolute frenzy. Take the masks off those kids!...
MLBUSA Today

Trey Mancini at the Home Run Derby: photo gallery

Trey Mancini may not have won this year’s Home Run Derby, but he won plenty of support with the 59 homers he slugged over three rounds. The Notre Dame product and Baltimore Orioles slugger is coming off of stage 3 colon cancer, but there was much more to the story than that. He had Irish pitching coach Chuck Ristano as his personal pitcher, fulfilling a promise he made after the duo teamed up to help him win the 2012 Big East Home Run Derby. Although it seemed far-fetched at the time, things always have a way of working out.
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Photos: Matt Olson competes in Home Run Derby

Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson put on an impressive power display to help get the MLB Home Run Derby off to a booming start Monday night, but the A’s first baseman ran out of time and fell one homer shy of advancing out of the first round at Coors Field.⁠⁠. Matt...
MLSPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Takes Ownership In Another Sports Franchise

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is putting his $450 million contract to use this week. It was just announced that he’s a new member of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group. Mahomes is already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals. Now, he’s adding an MLS team to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy