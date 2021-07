Ukraine's Russia-backed Orthodox Church gathered thousands of its followers on Tuesday in a show of force ahead of a historic visit by its rival and leader of the Orthodox world, Patriarch Bartholomew I. More than 55,000 believers marched through Kiev despite coronavirus restrictions to mark the 1033th anniversary of the Christianisation of Rus, a term referring to eastern Slavic lands in the Middle Ages. The march -- held amid tight security -- ended peacefully with no violations, the police said in a statement. Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I recognised an independent Ukrainian Orthodox church in 2018, after Kiev sought to break religious ties with Russia following a conflict in the country's east. The move was condemned by Moscow.