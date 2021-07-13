Cancel
Olivia Rodrigo Is ‘Good 4’ No. 1 on Both the Album and Song Charts

By Chris Willman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAOBF_0auyKeWh00
Courtesy Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t budging… or at least, she never seems to for long. Although the teen singer does get tossed out of the top spot of either the album chart or songs chart on occasion, she invariably returns to conquer one or, as in the case of this week, both. Her “Good 4 U” continues its streak as a No. 1 song and is rejoined in chart dominance this week by her “Sour” album.

“Sour” racked up 86,700 album equivalent units for the week — down slightly from 92,000 last week, yet rising from No. 3 back up to No. 1. The reason for her re-ascent is steeper drop-offs by last week’s big debuts, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. Tyler trades places with Rodrigo this week, falling to No. 3, while Doja Cat’s own slippage is modest enough to keep her in the No. 2 slot.

Tyler’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” lost about three-quarters of its units as it dropped from 167,100 in its debut frame to 44,500 units this time. Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” had a bit more staying power in week 2, falling from 107,200 album units to 67,200 as it hung around in the runner-up spot.

The week’s top new album entry was G Herbo’s “25,” bowing at No. 5 with 43,900 units.

How weak a week was it for new albums? G Herbo had the only debut in the top 70. The second highest debuting album was Jxdn’s “Tell Me About Tomorrow,” premiering down at No. 80.

Additionally holding down the fort as holdovers in the top 10 were Lil Durk/Lil Baby at No. 4, then Morgan Wallen, Polo G, Dua Lipa, Bo Burnham and Migos at Nos. 6-10.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, “Good 4 U” enjoyed its seventh week at No. 1 (out of eight weeks total in release), with 24.3 song streams keeping it on top.

Rounding out the top 10 songs were BTS’ “Butter” at No. 2 followed by tunes from Doja Cat featuring SZA, Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby, Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd/Doja Cat teaming, Meghan Thee Stallion, Walker Hayes, Masked Wolf and Ariana Grande with the Weeknd.

Although it’s not a new entry, Hayes’ “Fancy Like” may be the newest phenomenon of the bunch, hitting the overall top 10 in only its third week, with a strong 10.1 million streams. Country songs rarely fare quite that well on the songs chart, where hip-hop and pop rule, but Hayes’ tune has become a TikTok phenomenon.

The week’s highest debut, at a modest No. 24, is also a country song: “Am I the Only One,” an anthem of cultural conservatism issued just prior to the 4th of July by Aaron Lewis, the frontman for hard-rock group Staind. It only had a meager 1.8 million streams for the week, but its strength has come in significant paid downloads from fans eager to put down a dollar as a sign of their patriotism. It hasn’t made an impact at country radio, where programmers may be nervous about the political content, but the Valory label, a division of Big Machine, has plans to try the tune at radio later this month.

See the full Rolling Stone songs chart here. The top 200 albums can be found here.

