In His Words: Duncan Keith Says Goodbye to the Blackhawks, Ready For Chance to Win A Cup in Edmonton
Duncan Keith is one of my all-time favorite Hockey players. Not just an all-time favorite Chicago Blackhawks player, he is on the Mount Rushmore of my all-time favorite players I’ve ever seen play the game. Seeing him get traded to the Edmonton Oilers has been a weird trip. When the Blackhawks were in the middle of their dynasty run a few years back, I never thought I would see Keith, of all players, ever play in another sweater. It seemed impossible.www.bleachernation.com
