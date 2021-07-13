Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

In His Words: Duncan Keith Says Goodbye to the Blackhawks, Ready For Chance to Win A Cup in Edmonton

bleachernation.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuncan Keith is one of my all-time favorite Hockey players. Not just an all-time favorite Chicago Blackhawks player, he is on the Mount Rushmore of my all-time favorite players I’ve ever seen play the game. Seeing him get traded to the Edmonton Oilers has been a weird trip. When the Blackhawks were in the middle of their dynasty run a few years back, I never thought I would see Keith, of all players, ever play in another sweater. It seemed impossible.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Kevin Garnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Analysis: What the Duncan Keith Trade Means for the Blackhawks Moving Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, and although the team emphasized prior to the last campaign that they were planning on rebuilding, they took a massive step in that direction on Monday, reportedly trading defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third round draft pick.
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Report: After Keith Trade, Blackhawks ‘In Play’ for Marc-Andre Fleury

What was dead rose from the NHL trade graveyard. What we thought was off was back on as the Chicago Blackhawks finally dealt defenseman Duncan Keith the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a draft pick. That part won’t too much worry Vegas Golden Knights fans, but what followed might affect Marc-Andre Fleury and a Golden Knights trade.
NHLnewsradioklbj.com

Chicago Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith to Oilers for Caleb Jones and draft pick

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded veteran defenseman Duncan Keith and forward Tim Soderlund to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round pick. The 37-year-old Keith is a three-time champion, three-time All-Star, a two-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner as the top defensive player and the...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on their offseason plans: ” is not going to preclude us from doing anything. We have some flexibility. That was a big part of the Duncan Keith trade… We’re going to be able to pursue some players if it works out. We’re also having some trade conversations.”
NHLtheScore

Sopel: 'Pretty much every' Blackhawks player knew of allegations in 2010

Former NHL defenseman Brent Sopel said Tuesday that most of his Chicago Blackhawks teammates were aware of sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup run. An unnamed former Chicago player sued the Blackhawks in May, alleging that Aldrich sexually assaulted the player...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Ken Holland strikes, Kucherov calls Larionov, and a quiz

We have to take a moment to talk about what our old friend did Monday. Former Red Wings GM Ken Holland, who now works as the GM for Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers, whatever), woke up Monday and decided to be risky. Maybe he made that decision earlier this month (perhaps years ago), but either way Holland decided to acquire 37-year-old (turns 38 this week) Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLchatsports.com

Are the Chicago Blackhawks ready to move on from Nikita Zadorov?

Nikita Zadorov #16, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The offseason is in full swing, and some of the activity from around the league has raised some eyebrows. Carey Price waived his NMC so Montreal could expose him in the expansion draft. That’s huge news. So was Chicago trading Duncan Keith to Edmonton. For Blackhawks fans, that was a seismic deal, but Keith wasn’t the only Chicago blueliner discussed among the frenzy.
NHLwalls102.com

Blackhawks trade Keith to Oilers for Jones, 3rd-rounder

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have traded two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick. The Blackhawks also sent forward Tim Soderlund to the Oilers, who were looking for some help on defense after they were swept by Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs. The 2022 draft pick becomes a second-rounder if Edmonton reaches next year’s Stanley Cup Final and Keith is among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through three rounds. Keith has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit just over $5.5 million. He turns 38 on Friday.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 Montreal Canadiens free agents to consider

The Chicago Blackhawks have a sweet rich history of being an Original Six organization in the National Hockey League. Another team that shares that distinction is the Montreal Canadiens. They were one of the biggest surprise teams this season. They were expected to make the playoffs in the North Division because of the division’s lack of depth.
NHLi70sports.com

Oilers Acquire Duncan Keith From Blackhawks

(Undated) — The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks. Edmonton sent defenseman Caleb Jones and a 2022 conditional third-round draft pick to Chicago, while the Blackhawks also sent minor league forward Tim Soderlund to the Oilers as part of the deal. Keith won the Norris Trophy in 2010 and 2014, which is the NHL award that goes to the league’s top defender of the season. The 37-year-old was a part of three Blackhawks Stanley Cup teams and has made three All-Star Games.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Twitter and NHL Reacts to Blackhawks Trade for Seth Jones

Twitter and NHL reacts to Seth jones trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks made a big splash the night of the NHL Draft by completing a trade for Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. Not only that, but they reportedly signed Jones to a massive contract...
NHLoilersnation.com

How the Edmonton Oilers can make the most of Duncan Keith

The massive move sending shockwaves through the hockey world this week was the Edmonton Oilers paying a pretty penny to acquire the talents of grey-beard defenceman Duncan Keith. It was a big trade in which the Oilers undersold their own leverage and overpaid in the deal, but one general manager...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury trade is incredible news

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the nicest human beings in the history of the National Hockey League. He is also one of the greatest goalies in the history of the NHL as well. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has had a tremendous amount of success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well. In 2020-21, he was so good that he won the Vezina Trophy and now he is on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Duncan Keith's Legacy and Reason Behind Trade

Podcast: Duncan Keith's legacy with the Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Chicago icon is on the move after the Blackhawks granted Duncan Keith’s trade request so that he could be closer to his son. In return, the Blackhawks received defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2022. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the trade, Keith’s illustrious Blackhawks career, whether he’s the greatest defenseman in franchise history, and how the acquisition of Caleb impacts the team’s chances of potentially acquiring his older brother Seth via trade.
NHLNew York Post

Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith to Oilers as intriguing NHL offseason begins

A major domino has fallen in what is expected to be a wild NHL offseason. The Chicago Blackhawks have traded longtime defenseman Duncan Keith and minor league forward Tim Soderlund to the Edmonton Oilers for Caleb Jones and a 2022 third-round pick. The draft pick will be upgraded to the second round if the Oilers make the Stanley Cup Final next season and Keith is among the top four Edmonton defensemen in ice time during the first three rounds.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Thoughts on the Duncan Keith trade?

In this edition of the hotstove, we share our thoughts on the trade that sent Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick. I think this trade is horrendous for the Edmonton Oilers on so many levels. For one, Duncan Keith is...
NHLbleachernation.com

Fallout from the Duncan Keith Trade: Cap Space, Expansion Draft Impact, Seth Jones Pursuit, More

The news of the Chicago Blackhawks trading Duncan Keith was a slow burn. We first heard the “rumblings” a few weeks ago, and steadily, the rumors progressed. Eventually, the Edmonton Oilers became the front-runners, and a deal was struck: The Blackhawks sent Keith and minor-leaguer Tim Söderlund to the Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2022 third-round (conditional) draft pick.

Comments / 1

Community Policy