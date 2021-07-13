Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

John Wayne & Sam Elliott Are Just Some Guys Bein’ Dudes In These Vintage Coors Commercials

By Steve Gazibara
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baRbd_0auyKK4H00

Get this guy another beer.

The MLB All-Star game is being held in Denver, Colorado’s Coors Field and we already have a moment going viral and it had nothing to do with the moonshots.

Just a grown man almost snapping his neck to get a baseball…

This guy is going to work tomorrow like nothing happened and he’s not all over Twitter – gotta love it.

Since we’re talking Coors Field, I pulled up some legendary old beer commercials starring Sam Elliott and John Wayne. I’ll say this, they most definitely do not make beer commercials like this anymore.

25 years ago – the one and only Sam Elliott puts away some Banquets.

The voice of Coors for many years, Sam’s commercial from the mid ’90s reminds us of this simple observation I made in the past:

Many forgot John Wayne “starred” in Coors commercials years ago.

Wayne passed away in 1979, but Coors brought him “back” through repurposed old footage, showing The Duke throwing back some silver bullets and putting some of the bar patrons in their place.

Just some guys bein’ dudes.

If you’ve never seen the Coors commercial with John Wayne and R. Lee Ermey, you’re in for a treat.

Garage beer time.

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R. Lee Ermey
Person
John Wayne
Person
Sam Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Josh Abbott Band Announced STACKED Lineup For Their Festival, JABFest

Holy smokes, the trend of insane festival lineups continues. The Josh Abbott Band is bringing back JAB Fest after a year off, and they went all out with the artists. Flatland Calvary, Riley Green, Kat Hasty, Kolby Cooper, Randall King, Pecos & The Rooftops, not to mention JAB themselves, I mean come on with it… As the world gets back its usual tricks, country artists are going the extra mile to make sure festival goers will be treated to an […] The post Josh Abbott Band Announced STACKED Lineup For Their Festival, JABFest first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Asks Fans To Stop Comparing Him To Tyler Childers: “Music Is Not For Comparing”

Ever since Zach Bryan has burst on the scene back in 2018, country music fans have been comparing him to another super star in the making… Tyler Childers. Hell, back when “Condemned” first went viral in 2019, he was already drawing comparisons to a young Tyler Childers, and in some ways, deservedly so. I mean, Zach’s rabid, organic fanbase was already rapidly growing, with more and more fans captivated by Zach’s rich, authentic storytelling each day… not unlike Tyler Childers. But […] The post Zach Bryan Asks Fans To Stop Comparing Him To Tyler Childers: “Music Is Not For Comparing” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary

Randy Travis. A living legend. While he hasn’t really been able to perform much since he suffered a stroke and subsequently underwent brain surgery back in 2013, every now and then he teams up with a fellow artist to sing different parts of some of his biggest hits. And last night, he did it again in a huge way in a surprise appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nashville live music staple Whiskey Jam. […] The post Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

10 Songs About Boots (That Don’t Totally Suck)

Trucks and beer and whiskey and boots: Some of the most popular checklist items in country music. While some, if not most, of those songs are obviously cliché and not the best, there are a few that are actually great songs. Here’s my 10 favorite country songs about boots. 10....
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Drake = BIG Brooks & Dunn Guy… & Twitter Is LOVING It

Gotta love it. You could make the argument that Drake is the biggest music star of the past decade. Of course, you can pull some data, some sales numbers, awards numbers, streaming, etc… and really prove it, but just on the eye test alone, the dude has been an absolute musical monster. And apparently… he’s a BIG Brooks & Dunn guy. A few hours ago, presumably in the wee hours of the morning, Drake shared a video to his Instagram […] The post Drake = BIG Brooks & Dunn Guy… & Twitter Is LOVING It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy