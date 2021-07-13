Cancel
Researchers create virtual tool to enable people to share messages of gratitude

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClapping for the NHS revealed the desire to express gratitude during the pandemic, and now researchers have created a virtual tool to enable people to say thank you more easily. Launched as England’s Covid19 lockdown restrictions are lifting, the Gratitude Tree is a website where anyone can plant a virtual...

