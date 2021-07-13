Cancel
Jefferson County, MO

Two Injured, One Airlifted To Hospital After Single-Car Accident

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson County) Two people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Jefferson County Monday afternoon. According to highway patrol, 38-year-old Alicia Abrams of Imperial was driving her 2009 Honda Civic southbound on Ware Church Road when she drove through the intersection at Russell Road, exited the roadway and struck a tree around 3:40 P-M. Alicia was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries while one other occupant, 43-year-old Jason Abrams of Cedar Hill, was taken to Mercy Hospital South by ambulance with moderate injuries.

