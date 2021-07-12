Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Kitchen Sink Brownies

By Kristy Norrell
12tomatoes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn over-the-top brownie full of salty, sweet, fudgy, crunchy goodness. I thought I had the only brownie recipe I could ever need, but I’m not afraid to admit I was wrong. So, so wrong. I thought a basic, fudgy, chocolate brownie was as good as it gets, but see, I had never laid eyes on something as magnificent as these Kitchen Sink Brownies. They take a basic, fudgy, chocolate brownie and add in everything but the kitchen sink – there’s peanut butter cups, potato chips, pretzels, and Oreos all set into a dark chocolate ganache for a salty-sweet combination that is totally over the top in its deliciousness. They’re indulgent. They’re crunchy, soft, sweet, salty, fudgy… They’re everything.

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Brownie#Chocolate Chips#Dark Chocolate#Kitchen Sink#Brownies#Food Drink#Oreos#Dutch#Preparation Preheat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthecountrycook.net

MARINATED TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

This recipe for Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad takes advantage of those abundant summer vegetables and combines them with the most deliciously easy marinade!. I'm not sure there are other vegetables that scream "summer!" quite like tomatoes and cucumbers. Most home gardeners always plant tomatoes and cucumbers because they are very easy to grow. And they grow in abundance! I love to make this Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad recipe to use up those garden veggies as a fresh side dish for my summer meals. It also makes a wonderfully light lunch too. The marinade really brings out the best in the vegetables while still allowing their natural flavors to shine through. If you haven't made marinated tomato cucumber salad before, I hope you'll give this recipe a try!
AgriculturePosted by
FIRST For Women

Is It Safe to Eat Sprouted Potatoes?

If you’ve ever seen sprouted potatoes in your home, you’ve probably thought twice about eating them. After all, sprouts on potatoes are known as “eyes” for a reason: Those irregular tubes look just as creepy as peepers staring out in the dark. But as we all know, just because food...
Recipeswypr.org

Baking The Best Brownies

I have to confess that I frequently get a craving for chocolate, usually late at night. If I can't resist the hunger, I like nothing more than grabbing a good, gooey rich brownie. So if you have a hankering to make a perfect brownie, rejoice, because Chef Jerry Pellegrino has...
RecipesTODAY.com

Use avocados to make a creamy pasta sauce and decadent brownies

In this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "#COOKING," cookbook author and blogger Samah Dada showcases how to use one of her favorite ingredients, the almighty avocado, in two very different ways. The buttery, green fruit can be used to add creaminess and richness to so many dishes, from savory dinners to sweet treats.
Recipessaporitokitchen.com

Tiramisu Brownies

These decadent tiramisu brownies are the best dessert mash-up. Rich chocolate brownie is layered with coffee and rum-soaked ladyfingers and topped with a creamy cheesecake topping and mini chocolate chips. Tiramisu is one of my favorite desserts. I love the mix of creamy mascarpone filling with the flavor of both...
Recipeswho13.com

What’s Cooking: Brownie Batter Dip

Jenni Ward from The Gingered Whisk shares a delicious and nutritious snack that will have your kids begging for more!. You can find the recipe for Brownie Batter Dip here.
Recipesrecipes.net

Bailey’s Cheesecake-Marbled Brownies Recipe

These cheesecake-marbled brownies hide a boozy surprise from Bailey’s Irish Cream, for spiked and tangy chocolate treats. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease an 8-inch baking pan with butter or nonstick cooking spray. Cheesecake Batter:. In a small bowl, microwave the cream cheese for 20 to 30 seconds...
Recipesupbeetkitchen.com

Vegan No-Bake Triple Chocolate Brownies

These vegan no-bake triple chocolate brownies feature cocoa, chocolate chips, and a layer of homemade chocolate on top for a great healthy, un-fussy summer dessert. I decided to deviate from my plan to share the recipe for these no-bake vegan brownies today. I was going to share a breakfast recipe, but Friday calls for a fun, easy, and healthy dessert instead.
Recipesbutternutbakeryblog.com

Fudgy Brownie Cake

This is the ULTIMATE cake recipe for any chocolate lover! Layers of brownie cake are stacked with creamy chocolate frosting and topped with silky chocolate ganache and a pile of fudgy brownie bites. The cake is rich and dense like a brownie, but subtly puffed and fluffy – just enough to claim it as a cake. Trust me, it is unlike any other chocolate cake recipe you’ve ever had!
AgricultureSimply Recipes

How to Cook Corn on the Cob

I grew up with access to fresh, sweet corn from an Indiana garden every summer, so I admit it’s made me a little picky about my corn. Corn on the cob is a simple seasonal side, but when the corn isn’t fresh or it’s boiled too long, you can end up with chewy, tough kernels instead of the tender, sweet kernels you want – the ones that nearly pop as you work your way around the cob. (This is true whether you are enjoying white, yellow, or bi-color sweet corn.)
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Brownies Recipe

When you think of all the things you can make in an Instant Pot, brownies may not be one of them. Nonetheless, you can absolutely whip up a delicious and easy batch of brownies in your Instant pot — and, thanks to recipe developer and dietician Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert's easy recipe, you can make a batch of the delightful treat in less than an hour.
Recipescookitonce.com

Beef Enchilada Casserole

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 35 mins | Total Time: 55 mins | Servings: 8 people. I am blown away with the Mexican flavour of creamy refried beans, layered beef, corn tortillas, and melted cheese smothered in a scrumptious enchilada sauce of this one in a million casserole! This freezer-friendly Beef Enchilada Casserole is incredibly easy to throw together and ready in less than an hour.
Recipesbakeorbreak.com

Double Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

Double Chocolate Zucchini Brownies are so amazingly rich, moist, and fudgy!. I know this blog is all about baking, but I do cook as well. And I very often have some extra zucchini in the kitchen. When that happens, then it’s time to do some baking with zucchini. And I...
Recipesrecipes.net

Brookies (Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars) Recipe

These chocolate chip cookie and brownies mashup marble fudgy brownie batter and buttery cookie dough for the ultimate baked goodies combo. Set the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Line a 13x9x2-inch pan with parchment paper and grease with butter or nonstick cooking spray. Brownie...
Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

How to Replace a Kitchen Sink Basket Strainer

Quick and easy fix for a leaky kitchen sink basket strainer. Replace the basket strainer yourself in just an hour and save the cost of a visit from the plumber. Fill up the sink with water and touch a facial tissue between the bottom of the kitchen sink drain and the sink. If the tissue picks up any water, you’ve got a leaky basket strainer and it's time to learn how to remove a sink drain.
Food & DrinksKankakee Daily Journal

Birthday brings happy memories; chocolate crunch brownies recipe

July 14 — today our oldest son and fourth child turned 22 years old. How the years fly by. Happy birthday, Benjamin. I had Benjamin at home with Joe’s aunt as my midwife. Benjamin weighed only 4 pounds, 13 ounces and was doing pretty good until he was two weeks old. He caught the flu and started dehydrating so we ended up taking him to the hospital for a few days. After that he seemed to gain and never had many health problems. By the time he was 1 year old, he easily had passed the weight of the girls at age 1.
Recipesrecipes.net

Baked Cream Cheese Spaghetti Casserole Recipe

This spaghetti casserole promises a rich and cheesy dish, made with ground beef, spaghetti sauce, and cream cheese, for a mouthwatering baked bite. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium skillet brown the ground beef. Drain and add the spaghetti sauce. Set aside. Cook the spaghetti according to...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting

This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 4 ounces cream cheese, soft. 1 egg.
Recipesrunningonrealfood.com

Healthy Vegan Black Bean Brownies

These delicious gluten-free and vegan black bean brownies are so yummy no one will ever guess they’re healthy and made with beans!. Dietary Needs: Vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, can be nut-free. Easy to make in 30 minutes with less than 10 everyday ingredients. 175 calories each with 5 grams of protein...
Recipessteamykitchen.com

Monkey Bread in the Microwave

Monkey bread is something I grew up eating as a treat. It took time to prepare, especially when making the dough from scratch and was doused in the most delicious cinnamon sugar mixture. I’d like to say we all have time to do that, but the reality is, we don’t! Instead, learn how to make this quick microwaved monkey bread recipe that is done in under 10 minutes. Yes, really!

Comments / 0

Community Policy