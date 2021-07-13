Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Morgan; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at La Grange LD. Illinois River at Valley City. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Meredosia. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.4 feet, Meredosia boat dock floods. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Meredosia 17.0 17.5 Tue 8 am 17.5 17.4 17.1 16.8 16.4