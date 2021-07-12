A frittata is one of the best ‘use-it-up’ dishes out there. Whatever veggies happen be languishing in your fridge, you can fold ’em into a frittata and they always seem to go together somehow. (Not to mention it’s also an incredibly easy way to get a nutritious breakfast on the table.) Our Sheet Pan Frittata is no different, except that it also helps you feed quite a crowd without a ton of work. No crowd? No worries. This is perfect for meal prep too.