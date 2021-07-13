Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at La Grange LD. Illinois River at Valley City. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Hardin. * Until Friday evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.7 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 25.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 24.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.7 Tue 9 am 25.5 25.1 24.9 24.8 24.8