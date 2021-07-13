Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at La Grange LD. Illinois River at Valley City. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at La Grange LD. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.6 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 23.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 22.1 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Extensive wetland acreage south of La Grange begins flooding. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River La Grange LD 23.0 23.6 Tue 8 am 23.6 23.5 23.2 22.9 22.6