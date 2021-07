Early morning cloud cover should clear by the afternoon giving Portland a warm and partly sunny day. A southerly flow is bringing moisture into Oregon, but it’s unlikely much of the Willamette Valley will see any. The National Weather Service is tracking moist air originating from the desert southwest monsoon. Much of this air will stream from south to north across central Oregon. Thunderstorms are possible until about 11 a.m. from about Medford to The Dalles. After a brief break, showers and thunder are possible again through the afternoon and evening.