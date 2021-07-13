Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grundy County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle; Livingston The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois East Central La Salle County in north central Illinois Southwestern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 814 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated an area of showers producing heavy rainfall rates. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen across parts of southeast LaSalle County, and 1 to 1.5 inches in parts of western Livingston County. The showers are expected to continue to cause locally heavy rainfall at times through the evening as they gradually expand northward. * Minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is likely through the rest of the evening. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ransom, Kernan, Streator, Pontiac, Marseilles, Seneca, South Streator, Grand Ridge, Cornell, Kangley, Long Point and Kinsman.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marseilles, IL
City
Seneca, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Livingston, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
City
Grand Ridge, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Kinsman, IL
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Kernan Streator#Cornell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy