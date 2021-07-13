Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at Valley City. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Grange LD. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Valley City. * Until early Monday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 15.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Valley City 14.0 15.5 Mon 8 pm 15.9 15.5 15.0 14.5 14.0