Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Pike County in west central Illinois Central Pike County in northeastern Missouri * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Louisiana, Atlas, Eolia, Clarksville, Pike, Rockport, Edgewood, Cyrene and Summer Hill.